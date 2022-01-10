COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record 403 patients in Maine on Monday, although the number of intensive care patients has remained flat as the omicron variant becomes more prevalent.

The 107 COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Monday was the same as Sunday, and only one patient more than the 106 reported on Friday. Fifty-seven patients were on ventilators on Monday, four higher than on Sunday.

The number of ICU patients peaked at 133 on Dec. 19 before declining, and has been hovering around 110 patients per day since Jan. 3, even as total hospitalizations have climbed.

Total hospitalizations barely exceed 200 during the first surge of cases last winter but have typically totaled more than 350 per day since early December. Case counts are not updated over the weekend, and the next release of cases will be on Tuesday.

With omicron, which is more contagious but appears to cause less severe disease than the delta variant, some hospitals across the country are experiencing a “decoupling,” where cases and hospitalizations rise, but ICU utilization remains flat, as fewer patients are in severe respiratory distress. A study by Houston Methodist health care system in Texas of more than 1,300 patients shows that patients infected with omicron were less likely to need hospitalization, and those that did had, on average, shorter hospital stays than patients infected with delta or earlier variants.

While omicron is causing a spike in infections, including among vaccinated people who experience mild symptom, there is no current data to indicate how widespread it is in Maine.

Omicron officially represented 8.75 percent of positive cases in late December, according to the most recent genomic sequencing report by Jackson Laboratories. The labs’ Jan. 3 report to the Maine CDC looked at samples from Dec. 19-25. But public health experts believe omicron as a percentage of total cases is much higher in Maine and conditions on the ground suggest the more contagious variant is well established in the state. A new sequencing report is expected this week.

The virus has started to disrupt schools, with Brunswick and York schools announcing that learning would be remote this week with too many staff out ill with the virus.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: