Gas prices are a mixed bag in northern New England, where prices fell over the last week in Vermont and New Hampshire but rose slightly in Maine.
The average price in Maine rose a little less than a penny to $3.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which survey’s stations. Prices in the state remain nearly 3 cents lower than a month ago, GasBuddy said Monday.
The price in Vermont fell 1.6 cents to $3.32 and the price in New Hampshire fell 1.2 cents to $3.25.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said oil prices have remained “stubbornly strong,” and that has pushed gas prices higher in the U.S. even as demand has dipped.
