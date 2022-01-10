On Nov. 18, 1978, in Jonestown, 909 Americans committed suicide by drinking cyanide-laced punch. Jim Jones was the leader of the Peoples Temple religious cult preaching unconventional ideas and activities. Paranoid of scrutiny, Jones moved his cult to Guyana. U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan was killed visiting the settlement to investigate. Jones’ followers died because they were brainwashed.

Brainwashing is forced indoctrination marked by physical, psychological stress and intense social pressure. Brainwashing takes time: First dismantle previous beliefs, then reinforce new beliefs. Repeating something over and over makes people believe false information is true.

Republican Kevin McCarthy credited the Benghazi special committee with lowering Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers for the 2016 presidential election. McCarthy said, “Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping.” The committee started May 8, 2014. Clinton was innocent, but few believe that because they have been brainwashed by Republicans.

Republicans are brainwashing America about the rigging of the 2020 election. Joe Biden won by over 7 million votes. The courts, election workers, recounts and facts prove the election was not rigged. Over a year and Republicans are still challenging the results and damaging the belief of fair and honest elections. Doubt about elections will kill our democracy. America will become a banana republic ruled by corruption and a cruel dictator. Some say “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.” I say “Don’t drink the punch.” Patriots do not plot coups to overthrow America.

Deanne Danforth

Farmington

