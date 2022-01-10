BANGOR — Bangor-based trucking company Hartt Transportation has been sold to a Canadian firm, ending 73 years of local ownership.
Bison Transport President Rob Penner said the acquisition will transform the company into a top tier U.S. domestic fleet while strengthening the company’s cross-border capabilities.
Hartt’s fleet includes more than 360 tractors and 2,100 trailers. The deal closed on Dec. 31. Terms were not released.
Bison Transport, founded in 1969 and purchased by James Richardson and Sons in 2019, employs more than 3,700 drivers and staff, who operate throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
