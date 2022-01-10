Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 1/18 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Select Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Tues. 1/18 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 1/19 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Board 266 Main St.
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/13 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Thur. 1/20 9 a.m. Appointments Committee
Thur. 1/20 7 p.m. Harbor Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Municipal Tree Task Force Town Hall
Tues. 1/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
Wed. 1/19 7 p.m. Sewer District 43 South Freeport Road
Thur. 1/20 7 p.m. Town Forum on Climate Action
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Planning Board Dewitt Room
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 1/18 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 1/13 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Fri. 1/14 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup
Wed. 1/19 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing/Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Wed. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room
Thur. 1/20 7 p.m. Town Council
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
