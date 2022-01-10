Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  1/18  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Select Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Tues.  1/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  1/19  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Prince Memorial Library Advisory Board  266 Main St.

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/13  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Thur.  1/20  9 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Thur.  1/20  7 p.m.  Harbor Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/13  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  Municipal Tree Task Force  Town Hall

Tues.  1/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Town Hall

Wed.  1/19  7 p.m.  Sewer District  43 South Freeport Road

Thur.  1/20  7 p.m.  Town Forum on Climate Action

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Dewitt Room

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  1/18  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Wed.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  1/13  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Fri.  1/14  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup

Wed.  1/19  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing/Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Wed.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Community Room

Thur.  1/20  7 p.m.  Town Council

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

