Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  1/12  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  1/12  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Wed.  1/12  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Thur.  1/13  8 a.m.  City Manager Search Subcommittee

Thur.  1/13  8:30 a.m.  Community Development Block Grant Committee

Mon.  1/17  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Tues.  1/18  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Tues.  1/18  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  1/19  4 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

