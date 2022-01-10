Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 1/12 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Wed. 1/12 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 1/13 8 a.m. City Manager Search Subcommittee
Thur. 1/13 8:30 a.m. Community Development Block Grant Committee
Mon. 1/17 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Tues. 1/18 6 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Tues. 1/18 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 1/19 4 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
