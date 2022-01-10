‘Truth Tellers’

7 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $8, $6 for 18 and under. lincolntheater.net

In advance of MLK Day, Lincoln Theater presents a screening of the documentary “Truth Tellers” by Maine filmmaker Richard Kane. The film looks at brave Americans who fight for racial justice, climate change and Indigenous rights through the work and lens of longtime activist and artist Richard Shetterly. Both Kane and Shetterly will be on hand for a live talk-back immediately following the Thursday night showing.

The Night Court

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Resurgence Dance Company presents a ballet based on the best-selling novel “A Court of Thrones and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. “The Night Court” is a mixed-media performance aimed at audiences 13 years and older about faeries, love and war. Resurgence Dance Company is a midcoast-based troupe that loves to perform and also teaches adult dance technique.

Dave Attell

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $50, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

You may remember comic Dave Attell from his stint several years back as the host of Comedy Central’s “Insomniac with Dave Attell” which earned him something of a cult following. He was also featured in the Hulu series “Life & Beth” along with Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera, as well “Bumping Mics” on Netflix and HBO’s “Crashing.” Attell’s stand-up series and his one-hour special “Road Work” were featured on Comedy Central and are both streaming on Netflix. Point being, this guy has been making people laugh for many years. You will too, if you catch his Portland performance.

