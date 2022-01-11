Democrat Jim Boyle of Gorham won a three-way special election to represent House District 27 in the Maine Legislature.

Drew Gattine, chairman of the Maine Democratic Party, announced Boyle’s victory in a news release Tuesday night. House District 27 represents parts of Gorham and Scarborough.

Boyle succeeds Democrat Kyle Bailey, who resigned in October due to a job conflict. Boyle will be sworn in shortly to serve out the remainder of Bailey’s two-year term.

“It’s increasingly clear that Mainers want forward-thinking leaders, committed to ensuring a bright future for our children,” Gattine said. “Jim Boyle will be a powerful voice in Augusta, speaking out for Maine’s families and for our natural environment.”

Boyle defeated two challengers in Tuesday’s special election: Gorham Town Councilor Suzanne Phillips, who is unenrolled, and Republican Timothy Thorsen, a retired Marine Corps colonel. Boyle is a former state senator representing Maine’s 6th district from 2012-2014.

