Democrat Jim Boyle of Gorham won a three-way special election to represent House District 27 in the Maine Legislature.

Drew Gattine, chairman of the Maine Democratic Party, announced Boyle’s victory in a news release Tuesday night. House District 27 represents parts of Gorham and Scarborough.

Boyle succeeds Democrat Kyle Bailey, who resigned in October due to a job conflict. Boyle will be sworn in shortly to serve out the remainder of Bailey’s two-year term.

“It’s increasingly clear that Mainers want forward-thinking leaders, committed to ensuring a bright future for our children,” Gattine said. “Jim Boyle will be a powerful voice in Augusta, speaking out for Maine’s families and for our natural environment.”

Boyle defeated two challengers in Tuesday’s special election: Gorham Town Councilor Suzanne Phillips, who is unenrolled, and Republican Timothy Thorsen, a retired Marine Corps colonel. Boyle is a former state senator representing Maine’s 6th district from 2012-2014.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
gorham maine, maine legislature, scarborough maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles