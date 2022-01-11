Falmouth’s Visions and Values project is close to the finish line. The second and final survey is available on falmouthme.org to residents now through Jan. 31.

The survey includes questions topics that arose through Visions and Values process, including transportation, infrastructure, development and the environment.

Future IQ, which is leading the project, is expected to make its final report and presentation in March.

The purpose of the project is to help the town identify future opportunities and where the community is headed. It has been in the works since fall of 2020.

