The deadline to register a short-term rental in Falmouth for this year is Feb. 18.
After this year, the deadline will be Jan. 1 of each year. Registration must be renewed annually at a cost of $300.
The registration is part of a short-term rental ordinance approved by the Falmouth Town Council last July. Councilor Hope Cahan told the Forecaster in August that the ordinance was the result of residents’ concerns about noise and congestion coming from vacation rentals like those advertised on Airbnb and other rental sites.
The ordinance is being enforced by third-party company Host Compliance, which looks at different rental websites and checks registration records to find home owners who are not in compliance. There is a $1,000 per day fine for renting without registering beforehand for the first offense, with another $1,500 per day for each additional offense. Other offenses, such as not having a certificate of insurance or emergency contact, come with a $500 fine.
