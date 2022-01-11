William Harwood, a utility lawyer with decades of experience representing power, water and gas companies in Maine, has won the support of a key legislative panel in his bid to become the state’s next public advocate.

Following Tuesday’s unanimous recommendation by the Maine Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, Harwood’s nomination now heads to the Maine Senate for a likely confirmation. No one testified in opposition at Tuesday’s hearing.

In Maine, the public advocate represents consumers in utility matters that are regulated by the Public Utilities Commission, including electric, gas and water rates and service issues. The advocate can review, investigate, make recommendations and intervene in cases before the PUC, as well as federal energy and telecommunications regulators.

The office maintains a high profile in cases of public interest, most notably electric utility rates and service.

Harwood was nominated by Gov. Janet Mills for the position’s four-year term. He would replace Barry Hobbins, who retired last summer.

Harwood’s nomination comes at an important inflection point in Maine’s energy scene, amid growing concern about affordable electric and gas rates.

The Mills administration has been advancing policies to fight climate change, including those expanding the development of solar energy. Some of those polices are pushing up energy prices. At the same time, wholesale natural gas prices have led electricity supply rates to spike this year.

Those developments, as well as complaints about service quality, have led critics to push for a consumer-owned entity to replace Maine’s two major investor-owned power utilities: Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

During questioning from lawmakers Tuesday, Harwood acknowledged the balance between advocating for affordable utility rates while advancing the state’s climate goals.

“I don’t want to see any resident have to chose between paying for food and medicine or their utility bills,” Harwood said.

Harwood has been working since September as senior adviser for regulatory affairs in the Governor’s Energy Office. Prior to joining the office, he served as senior counsel at Verrill Dana law firm in Portland.

He specialized for over 40 years in representing public utilities, including CMP and Versant’s predecessors, in cases before agencies including the PUC and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in rate-setting matters, management audits and merger approvals.

Harwood is a graduate of both Harvard and Fordham universities. He lives in Yarmouth with his wife, Ellen, and has five grown children.

