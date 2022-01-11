In this time where polarized viewpoints rule the day and deter the advancement of much-needed legislation, the newly configured Brunswick Town Council functioned like a well-oiled machine on Jan. 6. Taking up the motion to approve a temporary mask mandate for indoor public spaces, councilors weighed in thoughtfully, expressed the evolution of their thinking and sticking points, and in the end unanimously concluded that this measure of protection is necessary to protect public health. I am grateful for the outcome and also for the way in which our elected officials respectfully listened to differing viewpoints, problem solved and ultimately found common ground. This bodes well for a high-functioning and productive new municipal year.

Joanne Rosenthal,

Brunswick

