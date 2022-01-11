The evening of Jan. 6, 2022, as we watched the nightly national news, our hearts were saddened but, even more so, haunted by seeing the images of the only two Republicans – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney – in a chamber at the U.S. Capitol at which federal lawmakers gathered to commemorate the horrible happenings at “our” U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The fact that only one serving Republican would show up to remember and honor those Capitol Police, some of whom gave their lives to protect federal lawmakers and our democracy, notwithstanding the dozens and dozens of others who were injured and now live with the trauma of that day, completely bewilders us.
How has our country gotten to a place where a political party seemingly chooses to politicize a monumental historic moment versus coming together in solidarity to remember and honor? This simply shakes one to the core and only has us worry about what might become our next 9/11 or 1/6.
The unimaginable but something we cannot choose to ignore or not think about. Beyond these sentiments, I can’t seem to find more words, except, maybe: Heaven, if there is one, help us all.
Soberly and somberly,
Sean Driscoll
Kennebunkport
