The response of Maine Republicans to the stickers sold at Portland City Councilor Andrew Zarro’s business is typical of their two-faced pettiness. Sure, “defund God” and “Abort Republicans” is low humor at best. But those sentiments were not a call to any real action, unlike the “fight like hell” urged on angry protesters by an election loser, about which Maine Republicans have said pretty much nothing.
And where were the Republican protests when then-Gov. Paul LePage was leaving crude voicemail messages for opponents, or referring to Black and Hispanic people as “the enemy” in Maine’s war on drug addiction, or offering misogynistic thoughts about the effect of chemical pollution on women? Nowhere that I remember.
Those stickers were not a proud moment for Andrew Zarro, but Maine Republicans have no standing to criticize him.
Joe O’Donnell
Portland
