Staff lawyers at the Maine Public Utilities Commission are recommending that a record financial penalty imposed on Central Maine Power for poor service quality be lifted, an assessment that has yet to be considered by the commissioners.
The recommendation came in a filing Tuesday at the agency. The commissioners haven’t set a date to consider it and are still receiving input in the case.
CMP asked the commission in September to remove the penalty, saying it has met or exceeded state-ordered customer service quality benchmarks for dealing with issues such as billing errors in a buggy new software system and answering phone inquiries on time. The penalty, imposed in January 2020, has resulted in the utility losing almost $10 million in revenue over 18 months ending in September.
CMP said it made “significant organizational improvements and cultural changes to ensure consistent, enduring and high-quality customer service.”
In Tuesday’s filing by the PUC’s hearing examiner, the staff indicated that it “remained concerned” about CMP’s commitment to improving service. But the staff noted that metrics set up to measure quality service had been met “and it remains to be seen if that performance can be sustained.”
The Maine Office of Public Advocate and Competitive Energy Services, a Portland consulting firm, have objected to lifting the penalty.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick overpassed damaged by equipment traveling underneath posted at 30-tons
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 14-21
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Jan. 14-21
-
Boston Bruins
NHL roundup: Bruins make it official, bringing back Rask on one-year deal
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Djokovic, Barty confirmed as No. 1 seeds for Australian Open
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.