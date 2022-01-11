The Celtics may be shorthanded in the backcourt for their rematch with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Marcus Smart was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report after suffering a right thigh contusion during Monday’s win over the Pacers.

Smart has been one of Boston’s most reliable contributors this season, playing in 38 of the team’s 41 games so far while averaging a career-high 34.1 minutes per game. He missed the fourth quarter and overtime Monday after suffering a thigh injury on a defensive possession in the third quarter.

“It tightened up,” Celtics Coach Ime Udoka said of the injury. “He felt OK initially when he went to the bench, and tried to go in the back and loosen it up, and it actually swelled up and tightened up quicker than he thought so wasn’t able to go, pain tolerance probably but also some swelling,”

With Smart unlikely to play, a bigger opportunity could be waiting for Dennis Schroder in the backcourt as a fill-in point guard. Udoka could also be getting some other reinforcements in the backcourt as well with Payton Pritchard also upgraded to questionable. The reserve guard has been in NBA health and safety protocols for Boston’s last four games. A spot in the rotation for him could be back available on Wednesday night with Smart expected out.

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal is out for Washington’s game against Oklahoma City after entering health and safety protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.

Beal entered the protocols Dec. 23 and returned after a week. He said then that he didn’t have COVID-19 and the absence was due to contact tracing.

Beal, who missed a chance to play in the Olympics last year after testing positive, was unvaccinated when the season began. When he returned late last month, he said he’d always kept an open mind about receiving the vaccine and decided to do so for family reasons.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he thought a test from Monday was flagged, but he didn’t want to say with certainty. He said Beal would need two consecutive negative tests to exit protocol.

The Wizards play again Wednesday night, at home against Orlando.

