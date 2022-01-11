SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kyle Shanahan was a teenager watching on the sideline when the heated playoff rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers reached a fever pitch with three straight NFC title game matchups.

Now Shanahan will take a starring role when one of the NFL’s great rivalries resumes as head coach of the 49ers instead of son of their offensive coordinator when San Francisco visits Dallas on Sunday in a wild-card matchup.

“I think that’s as cool as it gets because that’s the coolest part of my childhood growing up I feel like,” Shanahan said. “It was seventh grade, eighth grade, ninth grade, ’92, ’93, ’94, every single year. I thought we were the best team in the league. … I remember being on that sideline and just watching how good the Cowboys were and it was unbelievable. And the next year, going to Dallas for the home-field advantage. And we all know what happened there, that one wasn’t even close.”

Shanahan then went into a deep dive on the meeting the next season that San Francisco won as if the game happened last week instead of more than a quarter-century ago.

“As you can tell, those games I still remember them,” he said. “Those are part of my childhood, that was such cool football because everyone knew that for those three NFC championships, those three years were the Super Bowl.”

The 49ers-Cowboys playoff history is a rich one from back-to-back conference title games in the early 1970s, the iconic “Catch” in the 1981 season and then the heated rivalry in the 1990s when the Cowboys won the first two meetings on the way to Super Bowl titles and then the Niners took the third game.

“Boy, were the games close,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show. “It was just nip and tuck all the way, and it was a play here, a play there, and that’s the playoffs. These things are just razor thin as to how you can end up advancing in these playoffs. In those years, it made a lot of difference.”

This will be the eighth time these franchises have met in the postseason, tied for the second most of any matchup in the Super Bowl era to the nine games between the Rams and Cowboys.

But with six of the previous matchups coming in the conference title game, few rivalries have had as many big games or star players such as Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin.

“I’m damn fired up, man,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. “Are you kidding me? The early ’90s Dallas-Niners, some of the championship games, for me, coming up and watching those ones, I can hear (John) Madden and (Pat) Summerall talking it through. My first Dallas and Niner playoff game, I’m pretty fired up to do it man. It’s exciting.”

It’s been a long time coming as this will be the first playoff matchup since the 1994 season when the Niners beat the Cowboys in the NFC title game.

SEAHAWKS: Backup quarterback Geno Smith’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report.

Smith was arrested Monday morning following the Seahawks’ return from Arizona after their last game of the season. According to the arrest report, the state trooper “detected a strong odor of intoxicants and observed the driver had bloodshot, watery eyes.” Smith told the state trooper he had some wine earlier in the night but had stopped drinking 90 minutes before he was pulled over.

Smith declined to take a preliminary breath test and a judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw. Smith was taken to a hospital where he became agitated prior to the blood draw, even with the Seahawks’ director of team security present to try to calm Smith down, according to the report. Restraints were used to complete the process, troopers wrote.

Smith was then transported to the King County Correctional Facility. He was released on $1,000 bail later Monday.

Smith’s attorney Jon Fox issued a statement Monday that said his client is cooperating with investigators. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Fox said.

BROWNS: Baker Mayfield’s subpar season didn’t cost him his starting job, with General Manager Andrew Berry saying the Browns “fully expect” Mayfield to return as their quarterback after an injury-plagued 2021.

Mayfield played most of the season with a torn labrum in his left, nonthrowing shoulder, and the injury contributed to him regressing and the Browns (8-9) missing the playoffs. He’ll have surgery on Jan. 19.

Mayfield’s shaky season – and the team’s hesitancy to sign him to a long-term extension – fueled speculation the Browns might go in another direction at quarterback.

That’s still possible. It is the unpredictable NFL after all, and things can change in a heartbeat or with one phone call.

But Berry at least temporarily kept the polarizing QB on top of the depth chart.

The Browns exercising Mayfield’s $18.9 million contract option for next season. So unless they have a trade in mind or are convinced they can find a significant upgrade in free agency, Mayfield may be the Browns’ best option.

PANTHERS: Carolina fired three assistant coaches, including special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and defensive line coach Frank Okam.

SENIOR BOWL: The New York Jets and Detroit Lions will get an up-close look at some of college football’s top players at the Senior Bowl.

The coaching staffs of both teams were assigned by NFL Football Operations to lead the all-star squads for the game in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5.

JETS: New York is raising its ticket prices an average of 3% in the team’s first increase since 2016.

The Jets, coming off a 4-13 campaign and an 11th straight season without a playoff appearance, kept ticket prices stagnant the last few years. But as the cost of everyday living has risen around the country, Jets fans will now have to also pay slightly more to watch their team play at MetLife Stadium.

