WESTBROOK – Alice Fay (Brackett) Ricci, 81, passed away at home after a one-year battle with multiple cancers on Jan. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 31, 1940, a daughter of Harold L. Brackett and Julia (Waldron) Brackett in Buxton, Maine.

She was a graduate from Buxton High in 1958 and shortly after married Anthony (Tony) J. Ricci of Westbrook. The couple spent their life together residing in Westbrook. Alice stayed in Westbrook after a 1978 motorcycle accident that took the life of Tony.

She worked in retail for many years: Genest Bread Store, Alberts Pharmacy, J & J Cards & Gifts, Scharr Jewelers, Sackettes Hallmark Card Shop, and Peoples Heritage Bank as an Accounts Payable Clerk.

Alice enjoyed all her bird feeders, watching and identifying each bird, cooking, knitting, crocheting (she was a great teacher), puzzles, working in her flower gardens, and mowing the grass on her riding lawnmower. You could find her on warm days enjoying her screen house in the backyard. She was always appreciated for the pudding shots she would bring to parties or gatherings.

You could find her on Sundays watching NASCAR races with a group of her friends known as the ‘Widows Group’. She also enjoyed local short track racing watching her son, daughter-in-law, grandsons, and great-grandson race stock cars and go karts.

She loved her great-grandchildren. She spent many hours as the voice of Garfield (stuffed animal) with her great-granddaughter McKenzie and she couldn’t be prouder of great-grandson John Anthony as he has become an avid hunter like his father and grandfather.

For many years she attended the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass events. Her love for music followed her throughout her life.

She was a life member of American Legion Auxiliary 197 in Westbrook and VFW Auxiliary 6859 in Portland.

She meant so much to so many, too many to list, and will be missed by all.

She was predeceased by her father, mother; husband; brothers, Harold, Raymond, Robert, Dwight, Claude, Philip, and sister, Helen.

She is survived by her sons, John and wife Jolaine, Robert and wife Donna; sister Margaret; grandchildren, Michael Marr, Anthony (Tony) and wife Katie, Adam and wife Amanda; great- grandchildren, Alivia, Julia and Emma Stanley, McKenzie Ricci and John Anthony Ricci.

Family would like to thank Dr McCloud, Dr Voisine, Dr Johnson and Northern Light Home Care & Hospice.

Visiting hours will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 35 Church Street, Westbrook. There will be a private funeral in the spring.

To express condolences or to participate in Alice’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte 1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105 or

mainecancer.org

Guest Book