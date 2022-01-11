YUMA, Ariz. – Donald Richard Shaw, 84. of Yuma, Ariz., passed away Dec. 19, 2021 in Mesa, Ariz. Don was born in Portland, Maine to Elmer and Dorothy Shaw. He was a Retired Captain of the US Marine Corps, married 59 years to Nancy Shaw. He graduated from Cheverus High School in 1955. In 1971, all the family moved to Yuma.Don is survived by his daughters Dawn Cottone (Joe), Terri Adams (Brett); his six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Shaw Cimino (Carlo), sister-in-law Ruth St. Peter; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services were held Jan. 7, 2022 at Sunset Vista Cemetery.﻿In lieu of flowersplease donate toyour favorite charity﻿

