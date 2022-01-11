DURHAM – Paul A. Banks, 59, of Durham, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning Jan. 2, 2022 at his home. He was born in Portland on Dec. 19, 1962, one of four children born to Richard A. and Ruth Marie (McLoon) Banks. Paul was educated in South Portland schools and had been a resident of the Durham community for the past 38 years. On Sept. 26, 1981, he married the former Teresa Carpenter and together they settled in Durham to raise their family. Paul owned and operated his own food and beverage vending machine business known as “Finest Kind Vending.” For many years, as his own two girls were growing up, Paul was well-known in the Durham community for coaching his daughters’ slow pitch softball teams and once they started playing other sports, he attended every game to watch his girls play. Among his favorite enjoyments were gardening, tending to his flower gardens, cooking, spending time with his family and grandchildren and watching the New England Patriots all season long. He was a loving, devoted and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Teresa Banks of Durham; his two daughters Amber Henault and husband David of Gorham and Shelby Banks and fiancé Christian Brosious of Litchfield; two granddaughters Ella Henault and Chloe Brosious; three sisters Linda Onnen and husband Jeff of Saco, Karen Matthews and husband David of Owls Head, and Susan Wright of Freeport; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

A Celebration of Paul’s life will take place at Crosman Funeral Home on Sunday Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. To leave a message in the family’s online guestbook, please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com A service of Crosman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 40 main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951

Those wishing may make donations in Paul’s memory to the :National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Maine Chapter 74 Gray Rd.Falmouth, ME 04105 orat changingmaine.org

