With the frigid weather expected to stick around for the next few days, Topsham has opened a warming center at Public Safety Building.

The warming center is open until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“The warming center will be helpful to people who have lack of heat in their homes or for whatever reason they need to find shelter to warm up until they go about,” said Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchanksky. “They can come to the municipal complex to warm up.”

“It is usually always available if people need to come, we just need to dedicate it as a warming center, so the county knows,” said Scrapchanksky. “We have a resource here in Topsham that people go to warm up. More times than not, schools are also open to the public depending on the time.”

The temperature remained between 2-6 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

There is a slight chance of snow showers between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday with a high near 29 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the weather forecast.

