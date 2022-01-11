Yarmouth senior setter Sophie Dickson was named Tuesday as Maine’s Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year, the first Clipper to be selected.

Dickson, who stands 5-foot-1, had had 378 assists, 185 digs, 26 kills, 37 aces and boasted a robust 97.3 service percentage in leading Yarmouth to a perfect season and its third consecutive Class B state title.

Dickson made the All-Conference and All-State teams, was Yarmouth’s Fall Athlete of the Year and is now in the running for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award.

“Sophie Dickson makes everyone around her better,” said Falmouth coach Larry Nichols, in the Gatorade press release. “Without her, Yarmouth couldn’t have won a state title. Balls that shouldn’t be playable, she makes playable and she has a tremendous game IQ.”

“Looking back on my 15 years as head coach of Yarmouth volleyball, our teams have had a great level of success and I’ve been honored to coach many fine players, it is without hesitation, however, that I can tell you that Sophie is the best volleyball player that I have ever coached,” added Clippers coach Jim Senecal.

