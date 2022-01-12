Former Democratic state Sen. James Boyle of Gorham Tuesday convincingly won a special election to fill the vacancy in Maine House District 27, which represents part of Gorham and part of Scarborough.

With 879 votes, Boyle defeated two Gorham challengers. Republican newcomer Timothy Thorsen, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, tallied 593 votes, and unenrolled candidate Suzanne Phillips, a Gorham town councilor, had 70 backers.

Boyle, 63, could not be reached early Wednesday for comment.

A vacancy occurred in the district when Kyle Bailey, a Democrat, resigned in October. Boyle now will fill the remaining year of Bailey’s term.

Boyle, a business owner who campaigned on environmental matters, topped the balloting in both towns.

In Gorham, Boyle tallied 807; Thorsen, 542; and Phillips, 67. Boyle took Gorham’s Ward 1-1 and absentee voting while Thorsen won in Ward 1-2.

A snow plow struck a ballot deposit box outside Gorham Municipal Center, Gorham Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors said. Nothing was lost or destroyed.

“Public works immediately got the box open while I was in their presence, and I retrieved the ballots,” Nordfors said.

Thorsen said the secretary of state’s office notified him, Boyle and Phillips about the incident.

In Scarborough, Boyle had 72 backers; Thorsen 51; and Phillips, 3.

On a freezing day, 1,416 show of Gorham’s 7,424 registered voters turned out to cast ballots, representing a 19% turnout.

Scarborough’s voter turnout was not available before the newspaper’s deadline.

“We congratulate Gorham and Scarborough residents for selecting such an excellent candidate to represent them,” Drew Gattine, Maine Democratic Party Chair, said in a press release. “It’s increasingly clear that Mainers want forward-thinking leaders, committed to ensuring a bright future for our children. Jim Boyle will be a powerful voice in Augusta, speaking out for Maine’s families and for our natural environment.” In his previous term in Legislature, 2012-14, Boyle had been the Senate chairperson of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and also served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.

