WATERVILLE — The suspect in a Tuesday morning stabbing that left four people injured faces several charges, including attempted murder, according to police.

The suspect, Kenneth Mcintyre, 43, of Freedom is hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Deputy Police Chief William Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

After Mcintyre has recovered, Waterville police expect to arrest him, Bonney said.

The warrant for Mcintyre’s arrest includes nine charges: Class A attempted murder, four counts of Class B aggravated assault, Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Class D assault and Class E violation of condition of release.

Bonney said Wednesday he did not know details of Mcintyre’s criminal history or the conditions of his release.

The warrant stems from an incident on County Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, which began with a domestic dispute between Mcintyre and a woman, according to Bonney.

Mcintyre allegedly stabbed the woman and then the three men as they tried to defend her, Bonney said.

Mcintyre was severely injured in the fight. Bonney said he did not have many details of what happened at the home but said drugs were involved.

Bonney declined to give the victim’s names or the address where the stabbings occurred on County Road.

The four stabbing victims were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville and later released, Bonney said.

Mcintyre was also taken to the Thayer Center and then by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was reported Wednesday to be in stable condition.

