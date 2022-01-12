I am surprised and disappointed that the Press Herald chose not to cover the League of Women Voters of Maine’s demonstration for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Jan. 6.

I estimated that it was attended by 200 to 250 Mainers, and was one of 300 such demonstrations across the country. That’s noteworthy!

Henry Landis Gabel

Portland

