I am surprised and disappointed that the Press Herald chose not to cover the League of Women Voters of Maine’s demonstration for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Jan. 6.

I estimated that it was attended by 200 to 250 Mainers, and was one of 300 such demonstrations across the country. That’s noteworthy!

Henry Landis Gabel
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles