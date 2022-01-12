I am surprised and disappointed that the Press Herald chose not to cover the League of Women Voters of Maine’s demonstration for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Jan. 6.
I estimated that it was attended by 200 to 250 Mainers, and was one of 300 such demonstrations across the country. That’s noteworthy!
Henry Landis Gabel
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News – Donations support county food pantries
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta – It’s time to pass ERA for Maine
-
Editorials
Our View: Investment good news for Madison, and the rest of Maine
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: About those mask mandates…
-
Local & State
Mainers respond to Westbrook woman’s grief over headstone kept from husband’s grave
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.