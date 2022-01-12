I always thought having my picture on the front page of the Press Herald would be an honor if I did something noteworthy and deserved to make the front page.

When Friday’s paper, Jan. 7, arrived, a picture of a state representative (Beth O’Connor) was on the front page: another one of those Republicans who still don’t believe that Jan. 6 was an insurrection and chooses not to honor the brave men and women whose job is and was to protect the U.S. Capitol on that momentous day!

How sad that this person’s picture made it on the front page! What an honor.

Karen Goodwill

Friendship

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: