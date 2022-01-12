Shafia Safai’s plight is heartbreaking (“Portland-area family’s mourning put on hold over General Assistance rules,” Jan. 10). Our country’s treatment of immigrants is deplorable. Portland’s rules and regulations show little or no compassion for someone who has suffered much.

The beautiful headstone, befitting the dignity of her husband and his family, was created with funds raised by the community, not with her own resources. She needs our help.

I ask Portland to show some compassion and allow this woman to install her husband’s gravestone, and then discharge her bill from General Assistance. A simple action, to right what’s very wrong.

Islene Runningdeer

Harborside

