I can sympathize with Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, and the other 49 out of 54 Maine House Republicans, who on Jan. 6 voted against a joint Maine Senate and House resolution honoring the “brave men and women serving in law enforcement” who battled the “insurgents” on Jan. 6, 2021.
“I don’t have all of the facts,” Andrews told the Press Herald.
I can understand this explanation. Sometimes recent events are understood only through the lens of time. I wonder if enough time has passed for Mr. Andrews to sign my resolution honoring the “brave men” who defended Fort Sumter against “insurgent” forces on April 12-14, 1861. It’s been over 150 years and maybe just enough smoke has cleared.
Or maybe Mr. Andrews and other Republicans have poor television reception where they live. Maybe they just saw a blurry video and couldn’t quite make out – through the sea of MAGA hats – the insurgents beating police officers with American flagpoles. Couldn’t quite see the hooded figure searching the Capitol with zip ties in his hand. It was quite clear those facts were happening on my television screen, but I have a good cable plan.
Here is some advice about wanting “facts, sir, nothing but facts,” as Mr. Gradgrind exhorts in Charles Dickens’ “Hard Times.” Before you want facts, you should want to accept the facts that you’ll uncover. If you don’t, then really all you want to find are the “facts” that match the lies in your head and the treason in your heart.
Gregory Greenleaf
Harpswell
