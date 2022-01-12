Maine reported 1,377 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Gov. Janet Mills called upon the Maine Army National Guard to assist health care systems strained during the omicron wave.

There were no additional deaths reported in the daily update.

The case count is increasingly being de-emphasized by public health experts as a way to track to virus and assess the risk of infection. Because state officials are dealing with so many tests, and because many people are taking at-home tests and not reporting the results to the state, the daily case counts from the Maine CDC don’t necessarily capture the most current picture. Only a portion of new infections are included and many are from positive tests dating back a week or more.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, is expected to address the media at 2 p.m. today.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated on Wednesday, but on Tuesday stood at 395 COVID-19 patients statewide, with 105 in intensive care and 60 on a ventilator.

There are some signs that in certain parts of the country, the omicron wave has already peaked.

In Greater Boston, the wastewater is routinely surveyed for the presence of COVID-19, and levels have dropped about 40 percent in one week, after rising dramatically in mid-December to early January. There are also some signs that omicron is easing in New York, with cases plateauing recently. In the U.K. cases are starting to drop after a steep climb in December.

Maine could still be on the upswing if omicron arrived here later than Boston and New York, but with a lag in case data, it’s difficult to tell. The state said last Friday that omicron had become the dominant strain of the virus here.

Maine hospitalizations have generally climbed since mid-December and topped 400 patients this week for the first time. However, intensive care unit utilization has flattened in Maine over the past week.

With Maine hospitals strained, Gov. Janet Mills is deploying up to 169 Guard members to non-clinical support roles at health care facilities across the state. It’s the second during the pandemic that Mills has activated the Guard to assist hospitals. The Guard will begin their work next week and continue through the end of February.

“The Guard members will help hospitals maintain capacity by freeing up clinical staff to focus on patient care,” according to a Mills news release. “Their assistance will open up additional beds at nursing facilities, in swing bed units and at other “decompression sites” that accept patients discharged from hospitals.”

“I wish we did not have to take this step, but the rise in hospitalizations – caused primarily by those who are not vaccinated – is stretching the capacity of our health care system thin, jeopardizing care for Maine people, and putting increased strain on our already exhausted health care workers,” Mills said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: