Marie A. Laverriere, DMin, MA, MSW, practices minimalism and purposefully lives a simplified life and she will talk about this at the Scarborough Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m., part of the library’s Sustainable Scarborough series.

Leverriere, speaks from experience. She moved out of an 800-square-foot apartment into a 293-square-foot cottage right across the street from the ocean in Scarborough, steps away from a sandy beach where she walks daily with her friend. She has a private practice as a mental health therapist and since COVID-19 has been working out of her tiny cottage doing Telehealth. Sometimes she incorporates some of the tools from her books when working with clients who have anxiety and depression.

This virtual program is free to attend. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, go to https://www.scarboroughlibrary.org/registration/minimalism-well-being

Laverriere has published two books in 2021 on Amazon, “Minimalism for Well-Being: A Guide to Simplifying All Facets of Your Life,” and “A Journey to Authenticity: Finding Freedom, Peace & Joy.” She has a passion for creating and offering workshops on self-care, simplifying one’s life as well as embracing the process in discovering meaning in one’s life. Her website, MarieLifeCoach.com has more information on her books and trainings.

