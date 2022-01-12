PHILADELPHIA — Gordon Hayward made his first nine shots and scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 on Wednesday night to snap a 16-game losing streak in the series.

The Hornets hadn’t won against the Sixers since Nov. 2, 2016.

Hayward came out firing with a 9 of 9 first half, including four 3-pointers, for 22 points that put the Hornets up 14 at the break. Hayward, who averages 17 points, became the fourth Hornets player to score 20 points in the first half since the 1996-97 season.

Terry Rozier scored 22 points for the Hornets and Miles Bridges added 21.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the fifth straight game, but the Sixers’ seven-game winning streak ended.

Embiid joined Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only Sixers to score 30-plus points in eight straight games. He made 10 of 17 shots and 10 of 14 free throws.

WIZARDS 112, MAGIC 106: Kyle Kuzma had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Washington scored the game’s first nine points in a victory over visiting Orlando.

Washington has won three in a row, and the Wizards won for a second consecutive night without star guard Bradley Beal, who was out because of health and safety protocols. This is Washington’s first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row to cap a 10-3 start.

Kuzma wasn’t the only player to fall an assist shy of a triple-double. Cole Anthony had 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Magic, who have lost 10 in a row.

A night after outlasting Oklahoma City in a back-and-forth affair, the Wizards led wire to wire against last-place Orlando. Rookie Corey Kispert made a layup and a 3-pointer during Washington’s early nine-point run.

KNICKS 108, MAVERICKS 85: RJ Barrett scored 32 points, Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 19 and New York snapped a six-game winning streak for visiting Dallas.

Robinson threw down three dunks in a powerful third quarter for the Knicks, who won for the fourth time in five games and returned to .500 at 21-21. He shot 9 for 10 from the field and had 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Luka Doncic had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had won six straight for the first time since 2016 and were looking for their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in their 2010-11 NBA championship season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous