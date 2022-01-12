FLORISSANT, Mo. – Diana Mae Ingraham, 56, of Florissant, Mo., passed away Christmas day 2021 after a long illness. She was born May 17, 1965, in Portland and raised in Windham, Maine.

She worked as an auto body paint technician in Maine and Missouri. She will be missed by her friends, family and pets.

She was preceded by her son, Nicholas Fortschneider of Florissant; her parents, Blair (Bert) and Catherine Ingraham of Windham. She is survived by her brother, Blair Ingraham and family of Hermon, Maine, her sisters, Peggy Timmons and family of Windham, Maine and Liz Ray and family of Poland, Maine; and her many friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private burial service will be held in Windham, Maine at a date yet to be determined.

