BIDDEFORD POOL – Dr. Hugh L. Hennedy passed away peacefully at home in Biddeford Pool on Dec. 20, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born on Sept. 17, 1929 to parents John and Geraldine Hennedy in Boston, Mass. Hugh is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Doris Hennedy; and their four children, Hugh Hennedy, Elizabeth Hennedy-Friel, Connie Crandall, and John Hennedy; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Hugh is also survived by his step-siblings, BobO’Leary of Tampa, Fla. and Cathleen Grantham of Largo, Fla.Those loved ones, plus his brother John Hennedy, sisters Christine LeProhon and Geraldine Miller, his nieces Marybeth Thibodeau and Judy Armstrong, nephew Mark Miller, and former wives Valjeane Olenn and Naomi Hennedy, have predeceased him. To read the full obituary, : http://www.hopememorial.com/obituaries

Guest Book