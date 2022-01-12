Linda L. (Fowler) Dube 1948 – 2022 FARMINGTON – Linda L. (Fowler) Dube, 73, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022. Born August 10 1948, she was the daughter of Everett and Marion (Skelton) Fowler. She met the love her life, Alan B. Dube, and got married to him on June 29, 1968 and enjoyed 39 years of marriage before his passing on June 6, 2008. Linda enjoyed life and everything that came with it, she loved to crochet, puzzles, and going for long car rides. Linda is survived by her son, Brian B. Dube Sr. and his wife Vicki of Lisbon, her daughter, Tonya A. Dube of Bowdoin; her brother, John Fowler and his wife Judy of Lisbon Falls; her grandchildren Mark Dube and his wife Serena of Bowdoinham; grandson, Brian Dube Jr. and his wife Nicole of Germany; and her great-grandchildren Noveah, Carson, Liam, Layla, Kinsley, and Harper. Linda is predeceased by her husband, Alan B. Dube; and her parents Everett and Marion Fowler. A memorial visitation will be held Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. In care of the Crosman Funeral Home located at 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls.

