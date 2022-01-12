Gertrude Constance (Morin) Hall 1928 – 2022 LISBON FALLS – Gertrude Constance (Morin) Hall, 93, of Lisbon Falls, died Monday Jan. 4, 2022 at her home peacefully. Mrs. Hall was born August 24, 1928 in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of the late Joseph Morin and Marie (Vallancourt) Morin. Mrs. Hall worked at Bowdoin College for 25 years and Kitty Corner with sister Rita (Morin) Mathews and her husband John Mathews. Mrs. Hall was member of St. Mary’s Church in Bath some years back. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert King Hall, who died on Jan. 31, 2000. They were married May 15, 1944. Also deceased are her siblings, Gilbert Morin, Leon Morin, Sylvia Morin, Yvonne Karen and Rita Mathew and husband John Mathews; her daughter Lisa Ann Hall and son-in-law Clyde Clemens. She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Hall) Clemens, her son Edward Joseph Hall; nieces and nephews, Ora (Stevens) Madden, Christopher Stevens and wife Karen, Janet (Morin) Reynolds, Patsy Morin; grandchildren Melissa (Clemens) Johnson, Jennifer (Clemens) Lumpkins and her husband Phil Lumpkins, Adrienne Hall; and great-grandchildren Shyanne Johnson, Christopher Moore.

