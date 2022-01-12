SCARBOROUGH –

The Reverend Dr. William R. Doughty, Jr, U.S. Army and WWII Veteran, passed on of natural causes on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on July 16, 1927, to William R. Doughty, Sr. and Kathryn Wilson, their first child. Bill was 8 when his younger brother Roger was born. A good student and an Eagle Scout, he truly loved the outdoors. He met future wife Shirley in high school. Their romance was interrupted by the war when Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served with the 82nd Airborne as part of the Allied occupation forces in Germany. His time in the army was formative and built a respect and commitment to our nation and its armed forces that would never leave his spirit. His continued devotion to veterans would be a theme throughout his life.

In 1947, he and Shirley married. Active in their church, he also sang in services on the radio. His professional life reached its major turning point in 1959, when he received his call to ministry. He would go on to serve as a Methodist minister and chaplain with great passion and joy for over 50 years. He received his education at SUNY New Paltz (B.Ed., 1963) and Drew University (M.Div., 1967). He also earned his Ph.D. in Religion in 1980. He was a great preacher and born storyteller.

Their family also grew during this time; son William Reynolds, III, was born in 1949, then daughter Susan Beth in 1952, and Meg Kathryn (neé Maryellen) in 1964. In 1988, Bill retired from parish ministry and Bill and Shirley moved to Portland to be closer to family. Here, Rev. Doughty served smaller Methodist churches and was Coordinator of Volunteer Services for Pineland Center. He also worked as Elder Chaplain at Woodfords Congregational Church, UCC in Portland for several years. In Maine, his role with the VFW became more prominent when he became a Life Member and Chaplain to Post 6859 in Portland, then as Maine State Chaplain for the VFW. He discovered kayaking after moving to Maine and would often be found in his yellow kayak on our local waterways.

While in Maine, Bill and Shirley continued their tradition of vacationing in Hampton Beach, NH, and extended family became the center of their lives. They attended all family events they could and celebrated every milestone together. They were active members at Woodfords Congregational Church, UCC, then at Clark Memorial UMC. Bill volunteered with elder care organizations in both churches and participated in bible study regularly. He lost his beloved wife Shirley after 65 years of marriage in 2012 and lived most of the remainder of his years in the compassionate care of the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

He is survived by son William R. Doughty, III, and his wife Susan Emily, daughter Susan B. Richman and her husband Ed; grandchildren Jonathan Doughty and his wife Anne Wilder, Jessica Doughty, Dan Richman and his wife Nichole Richman, Sharon Kirsche and her husband Steve Kirsche, Jr.; and great-grandchildren Luke and Rowan Kirsche, Sophia and Endelyn Doughty Wilder, and Charlotte and Claire Richman. His third child, daughter Meg Kathryn Doughty, predeceased him Nov. 13, 2021, following a 2-year battle with colon cancer. He was also predeceased by brother Roger in 2019.

Rev. Doughty lived every moment of his life to the fullest, with loud and unabashed joy to the Glory of God. We will miss him greatly and will always give thanks for his love and his legacy.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. lead by members of the VFW and Bill’s family.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Bill’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Instead of gifts or flowers,

contributions may be sent to the:

VFW National Home for Children

3573 S Waverly Rd.

Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

