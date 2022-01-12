Mergers & expansions

MittelAsen, LLC and Miller Law & Mediation have joined forces, bringing together eight Portland family lawyers to form a new firm, MillerAsen, P.A. The MillerAsen team consists of the following attorneys: Catherine Miller, Michael Asen, Diane Dusini, Susan Bixby, Jessica Govind, Alex Chaiken, Whitney Lallas, and Nick Galanin. The two firms have more than 100 years of combined experience and are known nationally for their experience in the fields of divorce and post-divorce, mediation, estate planning, probate, and business formation and corporate services.

Midcoast Federal Credit Union has expanded its membership base to include Waldo County and all of Cumberland County. The credit union already serves more than 15,400 members in Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties; part of Cumberland County; and the town of Durham in Androscoggin County. The not-for-profit has offices in Freeport, Brunswick, Bath, Edgecomb and Thomaston.

Open for business

Stage, a music-themed, recreational cannabis shop, has opened in Portland’s Old Port in the lower level of City Center on Spring Street. The space has been completely renovated and features work by local artist Carter Shappy. Stage will promote other local artists and events as well.

Granted

The Yellow Tulip Project was among 16 organizations to receive a share of $283,000 from the Maine Community Foundation’s Welch Charitable Fund. YTP was granted $10,000 to expand its capacity in Cumberland County and provide COVID-19 relief efforts tied to mental health and addiction. Maine Recovery Fund also received $10,000, which will be used to expand programs for people in recovery from substance use disorder, reentering from jail and prison, new Americans and returning veterans. In addition, funding in the amount of $5,612 was granted to Peaks Island Children’s Workshop to install and replace window shades in classrooms and offices.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Maria Fox and Heather Whiting are new partners at Portland-based law firm Murray Plumb & Murray. Fox, who lives in Portland, has practiced employment law for over 20 years. She is a frequent presenter on employment law and alternative dispute resolution for organizations such as the Maine Association of Mediators and the Maine State Bar Association. Fox has served as board president for STAGES Youth Theater in Portland since 2017 and volunteers as a coach for the Mock Trial Team at Casco Bay High School. Whiting’s practice concentrates in family law; she has represented children in court as a guardian ad litem. The Falmouth woman’s volunteer activities include the Volunteer Lawyers Project domestic violence panel and the Homeless Legal Aid Clinic.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced promotions across several departments. Eric Doyon has been promoted to senior vice president, manager of Business Loans & Services. Doyon started at SBSI in 2004 and has served as vice president, Business Credit Department manager and credit officer. Jeff St. Laurent has been promoted to senior vice president, Retail Lending manager. St. Laurent joined the lending team 15 years ago. Chad Boucher has been promoted to vice president, Financial Operations manager. Boucher became part of the bank’s accounting department in 2017. Mike Gauthier has been promoted to assistant vice president, Information Technology manager. SBSI has locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook.

