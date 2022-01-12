STANDISH — Morgan Kennedy scored 20 points and Meghan Graff had 16 points to lead Bates to a 73-72 win over St. Joseph’s Tuesday night in women’s basketball.

Graff also had five rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Bobcats (9-3).

Graff scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including a 2-pointer and a free throw with 30 seconds remaining to give Bates a 71-69 lead. Mia Roy finished with 15 points and four steals, including a steal with 26 seconds remaining and two made free throws to make it 73-69 with 21 seconds remaining.

Brianna Gadaleta chipped in with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 18 points for St. Joseph’s (11-3).

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 96, PAUL SMITH’S 45: Shea Pickering had 20 points to lead five Seawolves (10-2, 5-1) in double figures as they broke out to a 28-12 lead after one quarter and steadily pulled away from the Bobcats (3-3, 2-2) at Paul Smiths, New York.

Maddy York had 15 points, Hanna Richards added 12, with Ashleigh Mathisen and Tara Flanders each chipping in 12.

Flanders also had 10 rebounds.

Jordan Louis led the Bobcats with 14 points.

(9) IOWA STATE 73, (25) KANSAS STATE 70: Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to visiting Iowa State (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) over Kansas State (13-3, 3-1).

The Cyclones trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.

(15) GEORGIA TECH 63, PITTSBURGH 52: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points, Digna Strautmane had 16 points and visiting Georgia Tech (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat short-handed Pittsburgh (9-6, 0-4).

Pitt was without leading-scorer Jayla Everett, averaging 13.9 point per game, because of a coach’s decision.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(19) TEXAS TECH 65, (1) BAYLOR 62: Texas Tech ended host Baylor’s nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key 3-pointer from Kevin McCullar.

The Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) had their biggest lead at 59-52 when McCullar hit the 3 from the left corner in front of their bench with 2:39 left, and they held on for their second consecutive victory over a top-10 team.

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each had 17 points for Baylor (15-1, 3-1), which fell two short of matching its own Big 12 record of 23 consecutive wins set two seasons ago.

STANFORD 75, (5) USC 69:Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points apiece and host Stanford (9-4, 2-1 Pac-12) beat Southern California (13-1, 3-1) for its first win over a top five team in nearly 15 years.

The Cardinal returned from a nearly three-week break for COVID-19 protocols and delivered a big win in a nearly empty arena. Stanford had lost 14 straight games against teams in the top five of the AP poll since beating No. 3 UCLA 75-68 on Jan. 28, 2007.

(18) KENTUCKY 78, VANDERBILT 66: Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as visiting Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) routed Vanderbilt (9-5, 1-2) for its second straight win.

The Wildcats won their 11th straight in the series, and Coach John Calipari improved to 22-4 against Vanderbilt with his 797th overall victory.

(22) TENNESSEE 66, SOUTH CAROLINA 46: Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help host Tennessee (11-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) overcome a sluggish start to beat South Carolina (10-5, 1-2).

The Volunteers, who live by the 3-point shot, missed their first five attempts and didn’t hit their first 3-pointer until 2 minutes were left in the first half. The score was tied at 22 when Tennessee went on a 12-2 run that spilled over into the second half.

COVID-19: The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program.

The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 4, HOLY CROSS 1: Morgan Trimper, Bailey Oakes, Maddie Giordano and Ida Kuoppala each scored a goal as the Black Bears (8-13-1, 6-8-1 Hockey East) beat the Crusaders (3-16, 1-13) to sweep a two-game series in Orono.

Kuoppala, Ida Press and Courtney Colarullo each added two assists for UMaine. Trimper and Ally Johnson each had one assists, while Loryn Porter had 31 saves for the Black Bears.

Emma Lange scored for Holy Cross.

BOWDOIN 5, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Jane McCarter scored a pair of goals and Izzi Stoddard had a goal and an assist as the Polar Bears (6-5-0) scored four unanswered goals to pull away from the Nor’easters (3-8-0) at Brunswick.

Gia Massari and Angelina Joyce also scored. Sally Solotaroff-Webber made 18 saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, WORCESTER STATE 4: Madison Chagnon scored four goals, including two in the third period, to lead the Huskies (7-6) past the Lancers (7-5-2) at Gorham.

Rylie Binette had an unassisted goal for Southern Maine in the first period, and Jess MacLean and Amelie St.-Amant each had a pair of assists.

Amber Lee stopped 37 shots for Worcester State; Haley McKim made 18 saves for the Huskies.

Carolyn Curley scored for UNE.

COLBY 2, WESLEYAN 1: Karpa McKinley broke a scoreless tie midway through the first period on assists from Jillian Mazzocca and Georgia Pettygrove, as the Mules (8-1, 4-1 NESCAC) topped the Cardinals (6-1, 2-1) at Waterville.

Tate Senden extended the lead for Colby early in the second from Anna Staton and Sadie Kuhn.

Jenna Rekoske scored for Wesleyan 4:58 into the third period.

Nina Prunster made 26 saves for the Mules; Rei Halloran stopped 30 shots for the Cardinals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous