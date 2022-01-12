LEWISTON — Hunter Merryman and Johnny Hole scored just five seconds apart in the first period, starting Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse on its way to a 4-2 win over St. Dom’s in a boys’ hockey game Wednesday night at The Colisee.

Jacob Fullerton made it 3-0 later in the first period, and Bryce Poulin scored for the Eagles (5-4) in the second period after St. Dom’s (0-6) cut the deficit to 3-2 on a pair of power-play goals by Arvid Andersson.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 80, NOBLE 48: Caden Smith and Quinn Dillon each scored 14 points, leading the Rams (2-7) to a victory over the Knights (0-8) in Gorham.

Wyatt Nadeau added 11 points, Ashton Leclerc chipped in with 10, and Ian Luciano and John Sutton each scored eight.

Bryce Guitard, Anthony Prak and Jamier Rose had nine points apiece for Noble.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 61, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: Logan Welch dropped in 21 points, with five 3-pointers, and Joaquim Bila recorded 12 points, 11 steals and six assists as the Panthers (3-3) defeated the Hawks (0-9) in Yarmouth.

Eliott Oney scored 11 points for NYA, and Cal Nice had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Sacopee Valley’s Carson Black put in 23 points. Cody Sprague added nine.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WATERVILLE 44, LINCOLN ACADEMY 31: Dakodah Aldrich scored 15 points to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC victory in Waterville.

Keira Gilman added 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter as Waterville pulled away. Ella Minihan added six points.

Grace Houghton led the Eagles with 14 points.

MADISON 62, WISCASSET 15: Arabel Linkletter scored 22 points and had six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (4-1) to A win over the Wolverines (0-5) in Madison.

Raegan Cowan, Alison Griffeth and Hailey Paquet each added eight points.

Belle Orr scored seven points for Wiscasset.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »