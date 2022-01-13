KENNEBUNK – A local family is offering a $10,000 matching contribution to benefit the RSU 21 Athletic Complex Campaign.

Tim, Beth (Tonneson) and Mary Fossett are supporting the campaign and inviting others to join them.

“When we learned of the opportunity to support Kennebunk athletics in such a meaningful way, we knew this was something our family could easily get behind,” the Fossett family said in a news release issued by RSU 21. ” We are pleased to offer a $10,000 matching contribution; we will match dollar for dollar the first $10,000 in gifts received. This is an opportunity for you to double the impact of your donation. Please join us in supporting Kennebunk athletics.”

Beth is a 1997 graduate of Kennebunk High school and Mary is a member of the class of 2030, her family said.

For the donation link, visit https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=EPR4QTL54AEL6.

The renovation project is estimated to cost about $3.97 million. When the capital campaign was announced in November, the district had about $1.45 million for the project, leaving a $2.52 million gap.

RSU 21 Board Chair Art Leblanc thanked the Fossett family.

“This generous matching gift to kick-start the year is appreciated by the entire community as we work toward the goal of breaking ground in June for the athletic complex renovation,” LeBlanc said in the news release.

The RSU 21 Athletic Complex Campaign Committee said contributions will support a number of improvements, including a six-lane oval, eight-lane sprint all-weather sandwich system track, enabling the district to host home, regional and state championship meets.

Included is a new multi-purpose, artificial turf field for soccer, football, field hockey and lacrosse, allowing increased student and community use. The turf includes a thatch zone layer and all new non-recycled material for safe competition while reducing maintenance costs by nearly 90 percent, according to the news release

Also included is ADA compliant fixed seating for 550 spectators, portable bleacher capacity for 800 and LED field lights, which proponents say will reduce light spillage, cut energy costs and provide an even illumination of the playing field with reduced maintenance. Light levels are guaranteed for 25 years.

