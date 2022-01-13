NEW HIRES

Portland financial planning firm HM Payson has hired N. Curtis Jordan as a portfolio manager. Jordan brings more than 15 years of portfolio management and leadership experience to his new role, most recently serving as senior vice president at Key Private Bank.

Rockland LGBTQ+ youth support group OUT Maine has hired Maura Derrivan as its youth engagement coordinator. Derrivan previously worked as a mental health counselor in southern Maine.

Travis Tardif has been hired as a code enforcement officer for the city of Lewiston. Tardif is state-certified in five disciplines with three years experience working for a small community. He was previously a team leader at a manufacturing facility for 14 years.

Dr. Sarah Shubert has been hired by Northern Light Mercy Orthopedics. Shubert is a fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeon who specializes in shoulder replacement surgery and arthroscopy of the shoulder and knee. She practiced previously at St. Mary’s Orthopedics and Spectrum Healthcare Partners.

Chantal Harris has been hired as director of Monson-based artists’ residency and arts center Monson Arts. Harris previously served as the director of Emmanuel College Artists in Residency Program in Boston.

Girl Scouts of Maine has hired Jessica Steele as director of camp programs and property. Steele is a registered Maine guide, an EMT and has more than 20 years in a supervisory role.

Sarah Davenport has been hired as director of Camp Pondicherry in Bridgton. Davenport brings experience as an assistant director, program coordinator, developer of counselor-in-training programs and outdoor recreation leadership.

Danielle Smaha has joined Portland social services provider Preble Street as communications director. Smaha previously served as director of marketing and communications at conservation group Manomet in Brunswick.

Tom Van Dzura also has joined Preble Street as director of finance. Van Dzura was previously an instructor in the department of business administration and accounting at St. Michael’s College in Vermont.

PROMOTIONS

Camden National Bank has promoted Joanne Campbell to executive vice president, enterprise risk management and chief risk officer. Campbell joined the bank in 1996 as vice president, manager of residential real estate. For the past 10 years, she served as executive vice president, risk management, at Camden National.

Simons Architects of Portland has announced three promotions:

Julia Tate has been promoted to senior associate at the firm. Tate, of Portland, joined Simons in 2015. She has over 13 years of experience specializing in educational, sustainable and historic preservation design.

Matt Maiello has been promoted to an associate at the firm. Maiello, of Westbrook, joined the firm in 2019 and has over six years of experience working on a variety of commercial and cultural projects.

Steve Hoffman also has been named an associate at the firm. Hoffman, of Portland, has over 20 years of experience in professional practice, teaching, building and community development.

The city of Lewiston has announced two promotions:

Steve LeBrun has been promoted to a building and plumbing inspector. LeBrun previously served as a code enforcement officer since 2018. He is a Lewiston native with 28 years’ experience in building construction and inspections.

Nick Richard has been promoted to a building and plumbing inspector. Richard also served as a code enforcement officer since 2016. He is a Lewiston native with 10 years’ experience as a code enforcement officer.

Portland philanthropy consulting firm Demont & Associates Inc. has announced three promotions:

Joseph Cannon has been promoted to managing director. Cannon, of Portland, is responsible for planning and executing all daily operations and strategic objectives of the firm.

Caisil Weldon has been promoted to full-time associate. Weldon brings over 20 years’ experience in marketing and fundraising for national and local nonprofits. She joined Demont as a consultant in 2015.

John Lanham has been promoted to vice president. Lanham, of Portland, was promoted through the ranks from junior associate to campaign associate to campaign director.

Steve Richards has been promoted to chief financial officer at Falmouth-based fintech firm Constant. Richards previously served as controller since May 2019. Prior to Constant, he served as controller for a number of high-growth companies.

Preble Street has promoted Joel Landry to director of Huston Commons, a Housing First program. He joined Preble Street in 2016 and was previously the first shift supervisor.

Tim Webber was promoted to information technology and systems director at Preble Street. He was previously a manager, joining the organization in 2015.

GENERAL

Town & Shore Real Estate in Portland has welcomed Gregg Caporossi and Jacqueline Nedwell as associate brokers and owners.

Caporossi has been in real estate for over 16 years.

Nedwell lives in Cape Elizabeth and is a certified relocation specialist.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Joann Bautista has joined the Preble Street board of directors. Bautista is Maine’s deputy secretary of state, a policy adviser and formerly worked as advocacy director at Preble Street.

