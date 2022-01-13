My thanks go to the Portland Press Herald and, in particular, to Staff Writer Colin Woodard for his Jan. 6 front-page article, “How the Jan. 6 riot affected six who were there.”
In that piece Mr. Woodard recounted the experiences of our elected members of Congress on that horrible day when we nearly lost our republic to a mob incited by Donald J. Trump.
On the one-year anniversary of that sorry day, President Biden spoke in the Capitol and addressed the country. He urged Americans to reject autocracy and come together to defend our democracy and to protect what we stand for as a nation.
Mr. Woodard noted that our senior senator, Susan Collins, declined to be interviewed for his article. What was her reasoning? Where does she stand? We deserve to know.
Len Freeman
Portland
