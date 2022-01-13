BETHEL — Connor Wenners scored 12 points to lead the Boothbay boys basketball team to a 52-46 win over Telstar in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Jordan Carrier added eight points for the Seahawks (4-3).

For the Rebels (0-8), Bradley Stevens lit up the scoreboard, scoring the game-high 22 points and teammate Tristan Pelletier helped out with nine points.

MT. ABRAM 83, WISCASSET 14: Adam Luce scored 21 points to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Wolverines in Strong.

Wyatt Siemenski scored 15 points, while Kaden Pillsbury added 12 points for Mt. Abram (3-5).

Jevar Garricks scored five points for Wiscasset (0-8).

