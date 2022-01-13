Former University of Southern Maine goaltender Kyle Shapiro will be in uniform for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night against the New York Islanders, serving as the backup to South Portland’s Jon Gillies after signing an amateur tryout contract while the team deals with coronavirus absences and injuries.

Shapiro, a New Jersey native who played three seasons at USM from 2014-17, has been a regular emergency backup for the Devils while coaching junior hockey in New Jersey. The Devils are currently without goalies Mackenzie Blackwood and Akira Schmid, who are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Former Lewiston Maineiacs goalie Jonathan Bernier is out for the season after undergoing hip surgery, and minor league goalie Nico Daws is also injured.

Gillies, who started the season in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners, has played in only one game for the Devils since he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 15. He recently returned to the active roster after being in the COVID-19 protocols.

Before this season, Gillies hadn’t appeared in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season. He signed in December with the Blues, who were also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, and played one game for St. Louis before he was traded to the Devils.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »