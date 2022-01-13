Although I just became aware of Drive by Todd about a year ago, the midcoast alternative rock band formed back in 2013 and released the song “Aubergine” last week.
Drive By Todd is drummer Peyton Clark, guitarist Jake Nagy and vocalist/bassist/rhythm guitarist Joanna Grierson.
They released the EP “Seven Years of Silence” in 2018 and a handful of singles have followed.
“Aubergine” was recorded by Kevin Billingslea at The Halo Studio and mastered by multiple Grammy winner Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering. The video, made by Salty Crow videography, features Meg Joseph and Matthew T. Murley along with the band members.
“Aubergine” is big and bold, and Grierson’s vocals soar across lyrics like these:
She says that life is fleeting
It slips like dust from your hands
So while your heart’s still beating
Give love a chance
Here’s “Aubergine:”
