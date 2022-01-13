SACO — Monday is a Day of Service at First Parish Congregational Church at 12 Beach St., where organizers say an array of items and services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in honor of MLK Day.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Organizers plan to have food available, along with warm clothes, blankets, shoes, diapers, haircuts and more.

The event on Monday, Jan. 17 marks the 14th MLK Day of Service at the church.

