Amy Desroberts gives a hair cut at the annual First Parish Congregational Church of Saco MLK Jr. Day of Service in this 2020 file photo. The Day of Service returns Monday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tammy Wells Photo

SACO — Monday is a Day of Service at First Parish Congregational Church at 12 Beach St., where organizers say an array of items and services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in honor of MLK Day.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Organizers plan to have food available, along with warm clothes, blankets, shoes, diapers, haircuts and more.

The event on Monday, Jan. 17 marks the 14th MLK Day of Service at the church.

