OLYMPICS

Shaun White all but wrapped up a spot in his fifth Olympics on Thursday when he qualified for the finals of a contest in Laax, Switzerland, and his nearest American pursuer failed to move on.

White finished fifth in the qualifying round, and Chase Blackwell failed to make it to Saturday’s 12-man final.

It means White, who came into the event as the fourth-ranked American in the World Snowboard Points List, cannot fall further down in that ranking, while Blackwell, who was fifth, cannot move up. The U.S. has four spots on the men’s halfpipe team and is expected to use those rankings to fill out the last three spots.

Taylor Gold has already secured a spot with a podium finish at a qualifying event in Colorado last month. Chase Josey and Lucas Foster are also in line to earn spots.

White can still use Saturday’s final to build confidence. It’s a final that will feature the top three finishers from the last Olympics – White, Japan’s Ayumu Hirano and Australia’s Scotty James.

White is in pursuit of his fourth Olympic gold medal. However, his lead-up to the Beijing Games has been rough. He was diagnosed with COVID-19, the lingering effects of which forced him to pull out of last week’s qualifier in Mammoth Mountain, California. Earlier, a broken binding hampered his run at the Dew Tour in Colorado.

He made a last-minute decision to travel to this week’s World Cup event in Switzerland, which is the last contest before coaches pick the U.S. team. The team is expected to be chosen next week and finalized no later than Jan. 21.

SOCCER

BRAZIL: Coach Tite announced his squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifier matches, leaving out injured star Neymar and noting that defender Renan Lodi wasn’t selected because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Neymar is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in late November.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One’s governing body started a detailed analysis into last season’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history.

The FIA said all teams have been consulted and that a discussion with drivers will now follow. Details will then be provided to the F1 commission next month before “final decisions” are announced when the season-opening Bahrain GP begins on March 18.

• The Alpine Formula One team said Marcin Budkowski has left his role as executive director.

A team statement said Laurent Rossi will take temporary charge “to allow everyone to focus on the next season’s preparation.”

The 2022 season begins in Bahrain on March 20.

Budkowski became executive director in 2018 when Alpine was racing as Renault before being rebranded.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Travis Snider says he has retired after eight major league seasons.

Snider, who turns 34 on Feb. 2, last played in the major leagues in 2015 with Pittsburgh. He spent last season with the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A farm team at Gwinnett and hit .174 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 138 at-bats.

Snider was the 14th overall pick by the Blue Jays in the 2006 amateur draft. He had a .244 average with 54 homers and 212 RBI for Toronto (2008-12), Pittsburgh (2012-15) and Baltimore (2015).

SKIING

RETIREMENT: Once crowned the world’s best all-around men’s Alpine skier, Swiss racer Carlo Janka announced the end of his injury-hit racing career at his home country’s most storied venue.

Janka’s career peaked in 2010 when he was the overall World Cup champion in a stacked lineup that included Bode Miller, Aksel Lund Svindal, Ivica Kostelic and Marcel Hirscher.

He was also the gold medalist in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and winner of that year’s Lauberhorn downhill at Wengen that is mythic in Switzerland’s sports history.

Janka’s stellar season was announced in December 2009 at Beaver Creek, Colorado, by a stunning sweep of all three World Cup races there in downhill, combined and giant slalom.

Janka has returned to Wengen this week to overcome chronic back pains and compete in his first World Cup races this season, which will also be his last.

He completed training runs to be eligible for downhills on Friday and Saturday that will mark the end of a career that included 11 World Cup race wins, that Olympic title, and a gold medal at the 2009 world championships, also in giant slalom.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt first. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde second.

Their 1-2 finish in the super-G could be repeated at next month’s Beijing Olympics and on the professional circuit for years to come.

Odermatt, a 24-year-old emerging Swiss star, beat his Norwegian rival by 0.23 seconds. Matthias Mayer, the 2018 Olympic champion in super-G, was 0.58 behind in third place for his third podium place of the season in a discipline dominated by the two standouts.

FIGURE SKATING

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Kamila Valieva broke her own world-best score in the women’s short program to take the lead at Tallinn, Estonia.

The 15-year-old Russian, widely considered to be a favorite for the Olympics title next month, landed four triple jumps, including a triple axel, and scored 90.45 points to lead by 14.

Skating to “In Memoriam” in a program dedicated to her late grandmother, Valieva beat the previous best of 87.42 she set at the Russian round of the Grand Prix series in November.

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium took a surprise second place with 76.25 points to stop Russia from taking the top three spots, as it did in the men’s and pairs short programs on Wednesday. The free skate is Saturday.

Alexandrova Trusova is in third place with 75.13 points after recovering from a fall on her opening triple axel, and Anna Shcherbakova scored 69.05 for fourth after a costly fall on the first jump of what should have been a triple-triple combination.

TENNIS

SYDNEY CLASSIC: Ons Jabeur retired with a lower back injury in the quarterfinals, allowing Anett Kontaveit to advance.

The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced after the seventh-seeded Tunisian lost the opening set 6-4 and decided to stop soon after.

Kontaveit will next face third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-2.

Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza was upset by Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. The Russian will next face fifth-seeded Paula Badosa, who defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

In the men’s tournament, former No. 1 Andy Murray advanced to the semifinals when eighth-seeded David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray took the first set 6-2.

Murray will next face Reilly Opelka. The fourth-seeded American beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev also advanced by beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. The Russian, who last year reached the Australian Open semifinals as a qualifier, will next play third-seeded Dan Evans, who beat Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6 (5).

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 and reached the semifinals for the second straight week.

In a match of strong servers, Cilic served 14 aces to Paul’s eight and won 84% of his first-serve points.

He will next face Thanasi Kokkinakis after the Adelaide native beat Aleksander Vukic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Third-seeded Karen Khachanov, runner-up at the first Adelaide International last week, lost to 58th-ranked qualifier Arthur Rinderknech of France 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Rinderknech’s semifinal match will be against Corentin Moutet, who beat Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4.

In the women’s draw, third-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-4. She will next face Madison Keys, who defeated eighth-seeded Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek beat Lauren Davis 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) to set up to a semifinal match against Alison Riske, who advanced when Madison Brengle retired at 3-3 in the first set of their match.

