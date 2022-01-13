GRAY — Gray-New Gloucester was down two starters and two of its to three scorers but still found a way to defeat Fryeburg Academy, 44-30, in a Class A South girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Alyssa Howard and Isabelle Ross each scored seven first-half points while Emma West added six to help Gray-New Gloucester (6-1) open a 31-19 lead.

West was the only senior playing for the Patriots, as Brooke Martin, the team’s third-highest scorer, was unavailable. Alexandra Portas, a sophomore and Gray-New Gloucester’s top scorer, was also out.

Ross converted a layup and was fouled with 2:23 left in the first quarter. The gave the Patriots a 14-6 lead.

Sydney Shaw scored five of her 11 points in the first quarter to keep the Raiders afloat. A layup by Shaw helped Fryeburg (2-3) make it 15-9 heading into the second quarter.

“Sydney has transferred over from Kennett High School (in North Conway, New Hampshire) and she moves the ball well and sees the floor well,” Fryeburg Coach Billie L’Heureux said.

Fryeburg hasn’t had a full team all season and was playing its first game in more than three weeks. COVID-19 cases, quarantines and postponed games have scrambled the Raiders’ season.

“My kids will never give up, they’ll keep fighting,” L’Heureux said. “We’ve just been struggling a bit because of the COVID debacle and so we haven’t had a full squad yet. This is our first game since Dec. 21. We are a little out of sync, our rotations are different every game, so we are trying to put it together. They’re going to work hard regardless.”

The Patriots opened the second quarter with six straight points. Howard, a junior, got six of her 11 points in the second quarter and also finished with 10 rebounds.

“This is a kid that hasn’t put in a lot of minutes for us, but she got the start,” Patriots Coach Mike Andreasen said. “She was here at 2 p.m. for an optional shootaround and then she played the JV game. She just wants to play basketball. It’s the fact that she showed me in more ways than one that I like her energy. She is always asking me questions, she’s always here first to practice and shoot, and sometimes you need to reward that, and she showed up tonight.”

Fryeburg’s Brooke Emery scored five points in the second quarter.

“Brooke has just come back, she was out for a bit,” L’Heureux said. “She’s still trying to get her wind back and she was playing a bit out of her position. She sometimes likes it, depending on how she shoots, but she was rusty.”

Each team managed just six points in the third quarter.

“We were without our starting guard, another point guard off the bench, so without two guards you tend not to dribble as much,” Andreasen said. “We passed it and did a good job with that. We have to bring them back and keep it going. We found the post, we went big tonight, and we started Alyssa and Caitlin Taylor instead of just Caitlin, and it worked. It created like a two-headed monster for them and it was pretty effective.”

Taylor finished with nine points.

Shaw scored 11 points and Emery had 10 for Fryeburg.

YARMOUTH 50, WAYNFLETE 7: Katelyn D’Appolonia scored 19 points as the Clippers (4-1) returned from a two-week break, routing the Flyers (1-6) at Yarmouth.

Maya Panozzo knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Lauren Keaney added nine points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 57, WAYNFLETE 25: Peter Psyhogeos scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, and the Clippers (9-0) built a 20-0 lead in the first quarter as they cruised past the Flyers (3-3) at Portland.

Matt Waeldner added 15 points, and Stevie Walsh tossed in 11.

Henry Hart had nine points for Waynflete.

Sun Journal staff writer Adam Robinson contributed to this report.

