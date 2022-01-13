BIDDEFORD — A presentation titled “Wabanaki Climate Justice & Adaptation,” by Darren Ranco, Ph.D., hosted by the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center, will take place on the online platform Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 20. The presentation is sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council through its Maine Speaks program.

Ranco will examine current and future climate change impacts on the Wabanaki Tribal Nations and their climate adaptation priorities and activism, organizers say. Emphasis will be placed on how climate change is threatening indigenous livelihoods, such as agriculture, hunting and gathering, fishing, forestry, energy, recreation, and tourism, and how in turn, these threats are already impacting the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of Wabanaki and other indigenous people.

Ranco, a citizen of the Penobscot Nation — one of several Maine Native American nations of the Wabanaki people — is an associate professor at the University of Maine, where he holds a joint appointment in the Anthropology Department and the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, and chair of Native American Programs and coordinator of Native American research, University of Maine.

“We are very honored that Dr. Ranco will be joining us to share his knowledge and perspective on this important issue with our community,” said BCHC President Diane Cyr. “Climate change affects us all, and how it impacts our Native population should be of concern to all Mainers.”

If interested in attending the event, contact BCHC at [email protected] or call (207) 283-3993 to request the Zoom link.

The presentation will be recorded and available for future viewing on YouTube.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: