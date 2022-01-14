Two announcers were fired by a Houlton radio station after their derogatory comments about the weight of girls’ basketball players were broadcast on the station’s livestream.

WHOU-FM owner Fred Grant said he fired the two announcers, Jim Carter and Steve Shaw, on Thursday night after they completed their broadcast of a high school basketball game in Caribou. Grant said he began seeing complaints almost immediately after the announcers made their comments.

The broadcasting team’s comments were directed at players in a girls’ basketball game between Central Aroostook and Easton, which they were watching on another monitor while they prepared for their game at Caribou.

In a 40-second video clip posted to Twitter, the duo are heard making derogatory comments about the weight of some players. One of the broadcasters was heard to say, “two girls out here extremely overweight. Awful.” Other derogatory comments were followed by laughter.

“I started getting phone calls immediately,” Grant said by phone Friday morning.

Reaction to the comments on social media was swift and universally outraged.

“I gotta say I’ve never heard anything so unprofessional as what Jim Carter and Steve Shaw said about a couple of the … players tonight, You should both be ashamed of yourselves and remove yourselves from high school basketball,” one commenter posted to WHOU’s Facebook page.

“I agree,” someone posted in a reply to that comment. “One is my granddaughter and she is totally devastated!”

Shaw and Carter had only broadcast games for WHOU for about a month, Grant said. Shaw worked as athletic director at Easton High School until his retirement in 2019, and last August was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in the Legend of the Game category. Carter is a retired teacher and coach at Caribou High School, and has written three books about high school basketball in Aroostook County.

Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Carter declined to go into details about the incident, but expressed remorse. He said he apologized to the superintendent of the school with the players he disparaged.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Carter said. “Hopefully everybody can get through this and be OK.”

Attempts to reach Shaw for an interview have been unsuccessful so far.

WHOU-FM has livestreamed high school sports for 11 years, primarily in Aroostook County, but branching out to statewide events as well. In November, the station livestreamed state championship football games, and also has broadcast high school basketball tournament games in the past.

All announcers hired by WHOU are trained to keep the focus on the game action, and refrain from commenting negatively about players, coaches, or officials, Grant said. The games are broadcast to highlight good things happening in the communities, he added.

“It’s in writing. It’s verbalized. It’s repeated,” Grant said. “They knew the deal. It’s a colossal failure by them.”

Thursday evening, Grant released a statement of apology on behalf of WHOU.

“Our mission has been to highlight the best of our communities, our schools, the programs we love, and most importantly — our students. Tonight, two broadcasters made comments that were not only inappropriate, they were also blatantly wrong. Those broadcasters were terminated.”

This story will be updated.

